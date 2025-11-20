Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after buying an additional 41,222 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% in the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $1,048.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,055.59. The stock has a market cap of $991.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $844.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $784.22.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.95.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

