America Movil (NYSE:AMX) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.3620, with a volume of 119233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of America Movil from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded America Movil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on America Movil from $21.10 to $23.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of America Movil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.88.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.15 billion. America Movil had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. America Movil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America Movil in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of America Movil by 798.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 36,407 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of America Movil by 25.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 77,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of America Movil by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in America Movil by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

