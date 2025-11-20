iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG Shares Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,432 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $47,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG opened at $163.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $172.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.2487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

