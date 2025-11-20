Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 3,696 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,535,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,373,000 after purchasing an additional 59,609 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 85,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 170,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $203.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.24 and its 200 day moving average is $170.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $203.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.05.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

