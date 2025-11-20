The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,034.50 and last traded at GBX 1,056.50, with a volume of 3383728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,081.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded The Sage Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,080 to GBX 1,100 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,503.33.

The Sage Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,117.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,174.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.00, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of £10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 43.20 EPS for the quarter. The Sage Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 24.48%. On average, research analysts expect that The Sage Group plc will post 42.1496095 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sage Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

