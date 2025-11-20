CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CME Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 675,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,101,000 after acquiring an additional 57,317 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 27,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in CME Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,988,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,069,000 after purchasing an additional 156,575 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $272.49 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.62 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.82. The company has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company's revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Argus cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,436.80. This trade represents a 40.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,540,742.21. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,043 shares of company stock worth $3,791,486. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

