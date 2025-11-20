Headwater Capital Co Ltd Has $23.46 Million Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Headwater Capital Co Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group makes up 8.1% of Headwater Capital Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Headwater Capital Co Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $23,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,044,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,426,000 after buying an additional 1,763,562 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,949,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,237,000 after acquiring an additional 86,471 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,097,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,263,000 after purchasing an additional 520,438 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.4% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,979,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,428,000 after purchasing an additional 872,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 48.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,386,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,727,000 after purchasing an additional 781,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 0.0%

Trip.com Group stock opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion and a PE ratio of 19.85. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average is $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.