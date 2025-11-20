Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $11.73 Million in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF $CGNG

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 407,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,000. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNG. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 190.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 72,911 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $458,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 493,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 42,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:CGNG opened at $31.15 on Thursday. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

