SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Buys New Stake in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co purchased a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Republic Services comprises approximately 0.3% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saturna Capital Corp increased its position in Republic Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 7,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 15,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $217.50 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.43 and a 52-week high of $258.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.32.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Republic Services from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.91.

In other news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

