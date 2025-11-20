FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Novanta Issued By William Blair

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novanta in a report released on Monday, November 17th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.84. The consensus estimate for Novanta’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised Novanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Novanta from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of NOVT traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.57. 59,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Novanta has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $175.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.41%.The business had revenue of $247.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Novanta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.240-3.300 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.930 EPS.

Novanta declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Caxton Associates LLP boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Novanta by 210.8% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

