Q3 Earnings Forecast for O-I Glass Issued By Zacks Research

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for O-I Glass in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of OI stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $12.80. 70,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,703. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 64.1% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 31.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

