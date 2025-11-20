Cormark Has Positive Outlook of TSE:LAR FY2026 Earnings

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSE:LAR – Free Report) – Cormark boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.40) EPS for the quarter.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance
TSE:LAR traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,998. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.84. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of C$2.36 and a 1 year high of C$7.94.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile
Lithium Argentina is a producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd, is operating the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region.
