Cormark Has Positive Outlook of TSE:LAR FY2026 Earnings

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSE:LAR – Free Report) – Cormark boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LAR. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

TSE:LAR traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,998. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.84. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of C$2.36 and a 1 year high of C$7.94.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Argentina is a producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd, is operating the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region.

