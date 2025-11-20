Beneficient Q3 EPS Forecast Increased by Zacks Small Cap

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Beneficient in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Kim now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Beneficient’s current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Beneficient’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of ($2.76) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BENF. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Beneficient to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beneficient in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ:BENF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. 86,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,030,118. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. Beneficient has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.56.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

