Q3 Earnings Forecast for HIVE Issued By Northland Capmk

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 17th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies’ Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million.

HIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities set a $7.50 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised HIVE Digital Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

NASDAQ:HIVE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,621,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,864,594. HIVE Digital Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $784.93 million, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 3.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 37.6% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 165,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 45,307 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,771,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after purchasing an additional 637,679 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,780,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 987,314 shares during the period. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

