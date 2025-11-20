Roth Capital Issues Negative Estimate for CVE:HIV Earnings

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIV – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Roth Capital also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a business services company in the Business Services industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.