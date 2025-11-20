Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for QUBT FY2026 Earnings

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quantum Computing in a report released on Tuesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33).

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Quantum Computing from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quantum Computing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Quantum Computing from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quantum Computing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Quantum Computing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QUBT traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.85. 6,445,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,951,918. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 3.82. Quantum Computing has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Quantum Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 35.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 192.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quantum Computing by 1,896.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 217,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quantum Computing news, Director Robert B. Fagenson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $84,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Pouya Dianat sold 17,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $266,727.75. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,154,649 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,481 in the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Featured Stories

