Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $18,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 47.4% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE AME opened at $191.64 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.02 and a 12 month high of $204.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.10 and its 200 day moving average is $183.64.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. The trade was a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.