Prudential PLC Has $16.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,920 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $16,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
