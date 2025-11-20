Lomiko Metals (LMRMF) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A N/A N/A Lomiko Metals Competitors -853.98% -10.22% -3.55%

Risk and Volatility

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals’ peers have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A -$1.15 million -3.96 Lomiko Metals Competitors $10.01 billion $439.04 million -16.80

This table compares Lomiko Metals and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lomiko Metals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals. Lomiko Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lomiko Metals beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

