Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Position Lifted by NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ

NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 773,005 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 373,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,917,000 after buying an additional 182,955 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,490,000 after acquiring an additional 141,196 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 135,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after acquiring an additional 78,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $287.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $310.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.52. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.