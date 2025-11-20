Graco (NYSE:GGG) versus Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Critical Review

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) and Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Devices and Graco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Devices 20.04% 14.90% 13.00% Graco 22.72% 18.89% 15.47%

Volatility & Risk

Taylor Devices has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graco has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

17.6% of Taylor Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Graco shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Taylor Devices shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Graco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Taylor Devices and Graco”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Devices $44.59 million 3.39 $9.41 million $2.85 16.87 Graco $2.19 billion 6.08 $486.08 million $2.93 27.44

Graco has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Devices. Taylor Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Taylor Devices and Graco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Devices 0 1 0 0 2.00 Graco 0 3 3 0 2.50

Graco has a consensus price target of $94.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.92%. Given Graco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Graco is more favorable than Taylor Devices.

Summary

Graco beats Taylor Devices on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops. The company's products also comprise self-adjusting shock absorbers that include versions of Fluidicshoks, and crane and industrial buffers, which automatically adjust to various impact conditions and are designed for high cycle application primarily in the heavy industry; liquid die springs that are used as component parts of machinery and equipment used in the manufacture of tools and dies; vibration dampers, which are primarily used by aerospace and defense industries to control the response of electronics and optical systems subjected to air, ship, or spacecraft vibration; machined springs used in the aerospace applications; and custom actuators for special aerospace and defense applications. It markets its products through a network of sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, New York.

About Graco

Graco Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors. The Industrial segment provides liquid finishing equipment, paint circulating and supply pumps, paint circulating advanced control systems, plural component coating proportioners, and accessories and spare parts; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions. It also offers powder finishing products to coat powder finishing on metals under the Gema and SAT brands. The Process segment provides pumps to move and dispense chemicals, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, lubricants, and other fluids; pressure valves used in the oil and natural gas industry, other industrial processes, and research facilities; and chemical injection pumping solutions for injection of chemicals into producing oil wells and pipelines. It also supplies pumps, hose reels, meters, valves, and accessories for fast oil change facilities, service garages, fleet service centers, automobile dealerships, auto parts stores, truck builders, and heavy equipment service centers; and systems, components, and accessories for the automatic lubrication of bearings, gears, and generators in industrial and commercial equipment, compressors, turbines, and on- and off-road vehicles. It sells its products through distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and home center channels, as well as to end-users. The company was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

