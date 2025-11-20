Winnow Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $3,851,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 45.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 11,569 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.1%

Home Depot stock opened at $338.27 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.76 and its 200 day moving average is $381.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HD. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Home Depot from $391.00 to $353.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.