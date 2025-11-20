Weaver Consulting Group Has $623,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.1% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 40,561 shares in the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 124.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 153,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $83.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.69.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

