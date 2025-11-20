Weaver Consulting Group Makes New Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 55,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

