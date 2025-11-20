Winnow Wealth LLC Invests $88,000 in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,583,000 after purchasing an additional 312,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in F5 by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $511,016,000 after acquiring an additional 64,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,701 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $280,835,000 after purchasing an additional 141,680 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 828,966 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,693,000 after purchasing an additional 160,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 828,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $216,757,000 after purchasing an additional 226,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Up 1.2%

FFIV stock opened at $226.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $346.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.43. F5 had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 1,062 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $262,282.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $252,458.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,349.52. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 25,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,963 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.56.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

