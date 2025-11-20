845 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH Purchased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $347.04 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $170.11 and a 12-month high of $372.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

