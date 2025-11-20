Wernau Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Wernau Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Wernau Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wernau Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

VO opened at $285.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.44. The company has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

