Weaver Consulting Group Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,639,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,545,000 after buying an additional 1,094,104 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,162,511,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,929,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,215,000 after acquiring an additional 151,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,960,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,855,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,958,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 18.4%

Shares of MTUM opened at $247.43 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $240.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.