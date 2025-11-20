RTX (NYSE:RTX) Raised to Strong-Buy at BNP Paribas

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna raised their price target on RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price objective on shares of RTX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.44.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $173.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. RTX has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $181.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.22.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RTX will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,775,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,543,978,000 after buying an additional 700,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RTX by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,706,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,452,000 after purchasing an additional 552,009 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in RTX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,750,087,000 after purchasing an additional 799,155 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,174,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,078,000 after purchasing an additional 575,004 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth $2,359,602,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

