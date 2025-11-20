Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,151,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,384 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $249,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 127,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 589,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $95.16 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $105.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.22. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%.The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $720,044.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,475.02. This represents a 25.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

