Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Oppenheimer

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Jack In The Box from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded Jack In The Box to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Jack In The Box in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Jack In The Box from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Jack In The Box from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.68.

Get Jack In The Box alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JACK

Jack In The Box Stock Up 0.9%

JACK opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $271.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. Jack In The Box has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $326.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.23 million. Jack In The Box had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack In The Box will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack In The Box

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Jack In The Box by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Jack In The Box by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jack In The Box in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Jack In The Box by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Jack In The Box by 7,023.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack In The Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack In The Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack In The Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.