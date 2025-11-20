EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,790 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,039,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $77,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after purchasing an additional 418,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,325,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 388,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,642,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $637,841,000 after buying an additional 384,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.82.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $148.69 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $186.07. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 27.32%.Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

