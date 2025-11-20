Hikari Tsushin Inc. Purchases 4,588 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Hikari Tsushin Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 365,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,783,000 after purchasing an additional 19,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

A stock opened at $144.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.66. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 12,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,200. This represents a 27.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

