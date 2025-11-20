Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Posts Earnings Results

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) stock traded down $8.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.30. 853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.94. Formula Systems has a 1 year low of $80.15 and a 1 year high of $169.03.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Formula Systems (1985) in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 568 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula Systems (1985)

(Get Free Report)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.