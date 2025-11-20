Hikari Tsushin Inc. Buys 271 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Hikari Tsushin Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 0.4% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,662,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,644,987,000 after acquiring an additional 250,980 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $307.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ecolab from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $325.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.14.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $261.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.62 and a 52-week high of $286.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 21,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $5,676,256.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,989,868.04. This represents a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.