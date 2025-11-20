Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY Shares Sold by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 371.7% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Melius Research started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.24.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $53.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.