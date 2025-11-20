TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $11,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Kroger by 5.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 19.7% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $67.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.55.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Argus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Capital raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

