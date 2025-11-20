TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Raises Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092,282 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 639.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,842,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 73.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,166,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $36,945,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,695 shares in the company, valued at $24,013,924. This represents a 60.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $11,283,200.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,323,118 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,462 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $136.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $166.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.50. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $144.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.Amphenol’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $152.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.54.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

