Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 490 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 245.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 37.0% in the second quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.6% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,820,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,286,000 after buying an additional 140,205 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 82,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $366,569.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,347.10. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $538,133.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,039.68. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 31,308 shares of company stock worth $4,768,692 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $343.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.27. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $144.09 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.