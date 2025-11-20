FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 566 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 113.5% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $300.84 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $316.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $317.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.15 and its 200 day moving average is $270.39.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

