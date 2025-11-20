Pfizer Inc. $PFE Stake Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 790,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 29,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the second quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 197,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 90.8% in the second quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $27.69.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.