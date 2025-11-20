Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Veeva Systems accounts for 0.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 176.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.28.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV stock opened at $273.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.53. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.54 and a 52-week high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.49 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $4,378,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,400. The trade was a 62.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,151.50. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.