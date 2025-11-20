Quilter Plc Has $85.50 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Quilter Plc lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,966 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for 1.6% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Quilter Plc owned 0.18% of United Rentals worth $85,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth $32,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $38,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in United Rentals by 560.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 103.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $1,123.00 price objective on United Rentals in a report on Friday, October 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Argus set a $935.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $975.61.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.0%

URI stock opened at $792.49 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $1,021.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $922.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $843.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.80 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

