TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 763 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VIG opened at $215.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.38. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $220.49. The firm has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

