FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 286 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.3% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $785.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $235.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $786.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $715.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $841.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $786.00.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

