TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 6,012 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. reduced its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, August 4th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.93.

NYSE:HWM opened at $202.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.04 and a twelve month high of $211.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.93 and a 200-day moving average of $182.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

