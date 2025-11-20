NFP Retirement Inc. Has $10.71 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 244.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $45.42.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

