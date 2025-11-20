Traub Capital Management LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Pinterest by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “hold (c+)” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pinterest from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $25.45 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $665.93 million during the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $795,311.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,906.70. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 74,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,991,123.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 301,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,644.46. The trade was a 19.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 611,050 shares of company stock worth $21,260,379. 7.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

