Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Decreases Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 325,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,479 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.12% of GE Vernova worth $172,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GEV opened at $596.14 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $598.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.28. The firm has a market cap of $161.74 billion, a PE ratio of 97.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.68.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Glj Research increased their target price on GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $697.00 to $717.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.81.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

