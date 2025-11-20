Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON is Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s 6th Largest Position

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 137,722 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise accounts for about 2.7% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.01% of Axon Enterprise worth $654,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 70.8% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 44.7% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 75.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of AXON opened at $531.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $469.24 and a 1 year high of $885.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $690.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $733.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total value of $75,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,596.64. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 91,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,566,120. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 38,622 shares of company stock valued at $26,439,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $840.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $870.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $893.00 to $753.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXON

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.